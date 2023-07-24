Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Series

    Published Jul 23, 2022

    SDCC 2022: Official Trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3

    The hit animated comedy series, returning August 25, also revealed new character posters!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Four character posters of Boimler, Mariner, Rutherford, and Tendi for season three of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today debuted the official trailer for Season Three of its hit original animated comedy series, Star Trek: Lower Decks. The trailer was introduced by series creator Mike McMahan during the Star Trek universe panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

    Official Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3

    All-new character portraits featuring the Lower Decks crew – Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford – also made their debut during the panel.

    Four character posters of Boimler, Mariner, Rutherford, and Tendi for season three of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

    StarTrek.com

    Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Season Three of Star Trek: Lower Decks challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for Season Two’s epic cliffhanger finale.

    The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

    The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions) and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

    Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday, August 25!

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

