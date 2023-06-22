Tuvok Was A Champion of Men's Mental Health

The Doctor claims this to be a “Victorian” attitude to mating — but in witnessing the combination of both the socially-sanctioned suppression of emotion we saw in “Gravity” and the violent emergence of bottled-up feeling present in “Blood Fever,” we might be inclined not to see this behavior as a thing of the past. Not for the Vulcans – and perhaps not for we humans either.

It may seem as if I’m being unduly harsh on the ways some men are reared, but these analyses aren’t without reason. Year upon year, crime statistics in the UK demonstrate that male sexual assault perpetrated against women is a persistent issue, and that many instances of these are committed against minors by boys who haven't had proper sex-education in the matter of consent. Some psychologists believe that men "lashing out" at women is more about fear than sex, that the only "acceptable" outlet for handling difficult emotions is to act out in anger. But surely one reason for this hideous lack of respect for women’s autonomy might reside in the way we teach boys about girls? And, surely, in the way we teach boys about themselves?

Consider that, in the UK at least, consent wasn’t on the school sex education agenda until well into the 2010s. Then put that into the wider cultural context in which men and boys (UK and elsewhere) operate. It is not hard to see how a male-centric global society such as ours infiltrates the minds of the young. The men of both worlds need to learn to know themselves, and to respect others. So, the boys of present-day Earth might therefore do well to have their own Vulcan Master teaching them to respect a young woman’s rebuff (as in “Gravity”), even while they might need to quit his lessons before he got on to ‘How To Pretend You Don’t Have Any Feelings At All 101.’