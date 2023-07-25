Tom Paris and B'Elanna Torres: A Realistic Love Story

Voyager, for all its quirks, is infused with passion. It's the Trek that gets to your heart, and the crackling, sometimes dysfunctional, and ultimately redemptive love story of Lieutenants Tom Paris and B'Elanna Torres embodies the best qualities of the show itself. Theirs, the longest-running on-screen relationship in the franchise's history, is a testament to the idea that love is messy and complicated, and that it's possible for two flawed individuals to grow together. What's more romantic than that?

In Voyager's second-ever episode, " ," B'Elanna loses her temper and breaks Joe Carey's nose. By the end of the episode, she's promoted to chief engineer over him ("You're a better engineer than he is," Chakotay says simply). When she bristles at the first impossible task ahead, Chakotay says, "Maybe you should try breaking a few noses. Or at least bend a few." The implication is that her stubborn will doesn't have to be a flaw. It can be channeled to make her a good leader. It's a remarkable introduction to a female character, especially in '90s television. The show never shies away from the fact that she isn't the easiest to get along with — she knows this about herself, in fact. Her childhood trauma has left her struggling with deep self-loathing and abandonment issues. But she's also a brilliant and innovative scientist. In her journey through the Delta Quadrant, B'Elanna becomes a wife and mother and learns to be at peace with her own vulnerability.