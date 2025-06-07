Published Jun 7, 2025
The Official Trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Is Here
Binge Season 1 for free across multiple platforms from June 30 to July 31!
Paramount+ today released the official trailer for Season 3 of its hit original series . The new season will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 17, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The series will also stream on Paramount+ in international markets where the service is available.
Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, with the season finale on Thursday, Sept. 11. Paramount+ previously announced the series has also been renewed for a fourth season, .
In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of . But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.
Earlier this week, as well as showed off for the upcoming season.
Season 3 Episode Titles
- Episode 1: Hegemony, Part II
- Episode 2: Wedding Bell Blues
- Episode 3: Shuttle to Kenfori
- Episode 4: A Space Adventure Hour
- Episode 5: Through the Lens of Time
- Episode 6: The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail
- Episode 7: What Is Starfleet?
- Episode 8: Four-and-a-Half Vulcans
- Episode 9: Terrarium
- Episode 10: New Life and New Civilizations
The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars , Patton Oswalt, , Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.
The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Akiva Goldsman (Weed Road Pictures) and Henry Alonso Myers (HMRX) serve as co-showrunners.
The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes , the original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. All seasons of the animated series ; the award-winning original series , starring Sonequa Martin-Green; and the critically acclaimed original series , starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.