Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    decorative border
    decorative border
    Assemble Your Dream Crew!

    Welcome to StarTrek.com, Captain! Before you embark on your next mission, choose your crew, customize your profile, and explore the galaxy with your personalized preferences.

    Customize My Profile
    decorative border
    decorative border
    decorative border
    News

    Published Jun 7, 2025

    The Official Trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Is Here

    Binge Season 1 for free across multiple platforms from June 30 to July 31!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Stylized pulp-style poster that features Christine Chapel holding a scanner and Spock walking through a colorful flora environment

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today released the official trailer for Season 3 of its hit original series . The new season will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 17, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The series will also stream on Paramount+ in international markets where the service is available.

    Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, with the season finale on Thursday, Sept. 11. Paramount+ previously announced the series has also been renewed for a fourth season, .

    In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of . But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

    Earlier this week, as well as showed off for the upcoming season.

    Season 3 Episode Titles

    • Episode 1: Hegemony, Part II
    • Episode 2: Wedding Bell Blues
    • Episode 3: Shuttle to Kenfori
    • Episode 4: A Space Adventure Hour
    • Episode 5: Through the Lens of Time
    • Episode 6: The Sehlat Who Ate Its Tail
    • Episode 7: What Is Starfleet?
    • Episode 8: Four-and-a-Half Vulcans
    • Episode 9: Terrarium
    • Episode 10: New Life and New Civilizations

    The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars , Patton Oswalt, , Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

    The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Akiva Goldsman (Weed Road Pictures) and Henry Alonso Myers (HMRX) serve as co-showrunners.

    The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes , the original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. All seasons of the animated series ; the award-winning original series , starring Sonequa Martin-Green; and the critically acclaimed original series , starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to Premiere Season 3 on 12 September on SkyShowtime
    News
    Stylized pulp-style poster that features Una Chin-Riley (Number One) and Captain Pike walking through temple ruins with two visible planets and birds flying in the background sky
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Reveals Episode Titles
    News
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 official key art poster
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Sets Course for Season 3 Premiere on Thursday, July 17
    News
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 official key art poster
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 to Premiere at Tribeca Festival 2025
    News
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 cast promotional image
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2025 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top