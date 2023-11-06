Top Una Chin-Riley Reveals

On Spock's first day serving aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, as seen in the Short Treks "Q&A," Una shows the new officer around, encouraging him to take advantage of the opportunity of asking all the questions while he can with all officers he comes across. Unfortunately for the pair, they both end up trapped in the turbolift, for quite some time.

The ship's first officer asks one of her own questions — was the ensign smiling on the transporter pad upon his arrival — before strongly suggesting he learn to keep his "freaky" to himself. In a moment of bonding, Una reveals her own freaky, as she begins to sing the classic Gilbert and Sullivan "I Am the Very Model of a Modern-Major General." Spock agrees to not reveal this secret, until he's forced to out Una's secret during her court-martial trial in "Ad Astra per Aspera."

The Augment Among Them