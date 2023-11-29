Top Episodes That Embody Star Trek's 'Boldly Be' Ethos

During an away mission gone awry, Captain Jean-Luc Picard suffers a heart attack following a Lenarian attack. In death, he has the (mis)fortune of being greeted by Q who delivers the news by showing him his artificial heart that gave out, which has the captain admitting he feels guilt for how some things had played out in his life.

Q takes the opportunity to grant his "wish" of righting some wrongs, transporting Picard back to when he was a young lad at the start of his career at the Academy. In order to prevent his artificial heart's failure, he is to avoid the fight with a Nausicaan who stabs him, resulting in the need of an artificial heart in the first place. However, in changing his past, he alters his safe present where upon returning to the Enterprise, he discovers he dons a non-command uniform and is merely an assistant astrophysics officer, with his crew unable to see advancement in his future due to his lack of risks. His 'current' present reflects the series of changes he made in his youth. Picard then begs Q that he'd rather die than live any longer as an average, dreary man. Picard then wakes up in Sickbay in his restored present, grateful that Q gave him the chance to understand why he is the man he is today. While he may not be proud of all his actions of his youth, but it was all essentially to the tapestry of his life.

"The Outcast," Star Trek: The Next Generation