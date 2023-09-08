Published Sep 8, 2023
Star Trek Embarks on an Epic Collaboration with Kid Cudi to Launch 'Boldly Be' Campaign
The multi-faceted partnership, which includes music, gaming, and fashion, will launch this October.
In celebration of Star Trek Day, Star Trek and Scott Mescudi, better known by his stage name Kid Cudi, have joined forces to announce a one-of-a-kind collaboration that reflects the optimistic and inclusive spirit of adventure, discovery, imagination, and most importantly, hope, at the heart of the cultural phenomenon. The collaboration will launch Star Trek’s all-new “Boldly Be” campaign.
The collaboration includes Kid Cudi’s unique lens on music with an original song inspired by Star Trek, an interactive gaming component, and a bold fashion collaboration with Star Trek that will launch this October. Additional details will be announced at a later date.
“I grew up watching Star Trek with my dad who is single handedly responsible for turning me into a fan,” said Mescudi. “The most important thing to me is to be as authentic as possible. Star Trek’s mission has always been about having a hopeful future and when I was first approached about this project it was the perfect marriage of all the things I believe in – being brave and a hero by doing what’s right and fighting for freedom. I can’t wait to share my love of this incredible franchise with the world.”
“Boldly Be” takes its inspiration from Star Trek’s ethos of IDIC (Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations), the basis of Vulcan philosophy that the vast variables create truth, beauty, and strength. Following Mescudi’s kick-off of “Boldly Be,” StarTrek.com invites fans around the world to celebrate their own selves by sharing their boldest moments and collaborating on stories and visuals that represent Star Trek’s enduring message of hope, authenticity, discovery, and more.