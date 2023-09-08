Star Trek Embarks on an Epic Collaboration with Kid Cudi to Launch 'Boldly Be' Campaign

The collaboration includes Kid Cudi’s unique lens on music with an original song inspired by Star Trek, an interactive gaming component, and a bold fashion collaboration with Star Trek that will launch this October. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

“I grew up watching Star Trek with my dad who is single handedly responsible for turning me into a fan,” said Mescudi. “The most important thing to me is to be as authentic as possible. Star Trek’s mission has always been about having a hopeful future and when I was first approached about this project it was the perfect marriage of all the things I believe in – being brave and a hero by doing what’s right and fighting for freedom. I can’t wait to share my love of this incredible franchise with the world.”