Top 10 Data Moments

He's got pale skin, yellow eyes, and if you invite him to your wedding, he may sing at the reception. He's Lt. Commander Data, android creation of Dr. Noonien Soong, and he's the heart-free heart of Star Trek: The Next Generation.

At first blush, he may've seemed like an obvious proxy for The Original Series' Mr. Spock, but as portrayed by Brent Spiner, he very quickly defined Data as his own character — optimistic, voracious for knowledge, quixotic in his attempts to understand human nature and, yes, occasionally socially awkward.

As we celebrate Mr. Spiner's birthday, let's take a look back at a mere 10 of the possible hundreds of best Data moments.

10. Resistance is Futile