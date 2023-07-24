The Undeniable and Inescapable Charm of Morn

Morn is rarely seen outside of Quark’s; he even has a designated stool at the end of the bar that Quark vows to always keep filled after Morn’s alleged death in "Who Mourns for Morn?."

While he may not be the most deep or layered character in the show, Morn’s existence is an absolute treasure and necessity. The multi-season arc of the Dominion War casts an omnipresent cloud of doom and gloom over the station and its tenants. The sun occasionally breaks through in happy moments (i.e., "You Are Cordially Invited"); but ultimately, those are fleeting. Whatever reprieve the crew gets from the gruesome, day in, day out fighting doesn’t last for long. That’s where Morn comes in. Whether there’s been an attack on the station one day or trade negotiations fall through the next, Captain Sisko and his crew can walk into Quark’s and have the comforting familiarity of Morn greeting them with a simple wave or eyebrow-raise. This consistency is a psychologically proven way to feel some measure of control and consolation during a turbulent time.