Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Series

    Published Sep 30, 2022

    Below Deck with Lower Decks: Moooorn

    The chattiest guest at Quark's this side of the Alpha Quadrant!

    By Dayton Ward

    SPOILER WARNING: Discussion for Star Trek: Lower Decks – Season 3, Episode 6 “Hear All, Trust Nothing” to follow!

    An illustration of Morn from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine against a yellow background.

    StarTrek.com

    Who doesn’t love an exciting trip to cool, famous, or even historical places? It’s especially neat when your job sends you and there won’t be much for you to do while your captain works. You’re free to enjoy some well-deserved downtime, so of course you find yourself in a whole new batch of trouble.

    Welcome to Star Trek: Lower Decks.

    This latest episode sees Captain Freeman running point on important trade negotiations with representatives of the Karemma, a race from the Gamma Quadrant. Despite being part of the Dominion, they were willing to negotiate agreements with the Federation and other non-Dominion powers.

    Quark faces away from Captain Freeman, her crew, Kira, and a group of alien dignitaries.

    “Hear All, Trust Nothing”

    StarTrek.com

    In the years after the Dominion War, that willingness to engage other spacefaring civilizations has only increased, and Starfleet has sensed an opportunity to solidify its own diplomatic ties with the Karemma. Since the main route to the Gamma Quadrant is through the stable wormhole located near the planet Bajor, you know what that means? It’s time for the Cerritos to visit Deep Space 9! It’s also an opportunity for the Lower Deckers to generate some new bout of shenanigans in which to mire themselves.

    And so it goes.

    This episode marks the first time the famous space station has appeared on-screen since the series finale of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine in 1999. For Ensign Mariner, it represents something of a reunion and trip down Memory Lane, as she was posted to the station earlier in her Starfleet career. It’s also the first chance we get to catch up with characters like Colonel Kira Nerys, Quark—he of Quark’s Bar fame—and, perhaps the station’s most famous resident, Morn.

    That’s right, I said it.

    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -

    "Doctor Bashir, I Presume"

    StarTrek.com

    One of DS9’s most popular characters is that adorable barfly, Morn. A member of the Lurian species, Morn was a mainstay at Quark’s, present in 93 episodes across the show’s seven seasons. Of those appearances, the vast majority depicted him sitting on a stool at one end of the establishment’s bar. When the Cerritos arrives at the station and the Lower Deckers begin sampling the wares on its Promenade, they make their way to Quark’s and who do they find?

    Say it with me — “MOOOOOOOOORN!”

    As far as we’re able to tell, Morn has been sitting there this whole time, drinking and watching Dabo games unfold without uttering anything resembling an audible word.

    According to Mark Allen Shepherd, the actor who portrayed Morn throughout the series, several scripts featured dialogue for his character, but his lines were among the first ones cut even before cameras rolled on scenes in which he appears. Despite pretty much never saying anything, Morn became and remains one of DS9’s fan-favorite characters.

    For those who might not know, the name “Morn” is an anagram of “Norm.” In this case, it refers to Norm Peterson, one of the local regulars of that little bar in Boston where everybody knows your name, Cheers. In 275 episodes over the course of 11 seasons, Norm sat perched atop a stool at one corner of the Cheers bar. Unlike Morn, Norm is something of a talker, and his entrance to the bar is always heralded with shouts of “Norm!” from the rest of the crowd before he goes on to make some wisecrack in response to a question posed by one of the bartenders.

    Morn sits in Quark's bar, silent as usual.

    "Who Mourns for Morn?"

    StarTrek.com

    For our Morn, listening to whatever scheme Quark is up to is more than enough social interaction until the next visit. Of course, maybe Mariner got him to talk at some point while she was assigned to the station.

    Get Updates By Email

    Dayton Ward (he/him) is a New York Times bestselling author or co-author of numerous novels and short stories including a whole bunch of stuff set in the Star Trek universe, and often collaborating with friend and co-writer Kevin Dilmore. As he’s still a big ol' geek at heart, Dayton is known to wax nostalgic about all manner of Star Trek topics over on his own blog, The Fog of Ward.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Related

    The Surprising Connections Between Star Trek and Batman (1966)
    Series
    Collage of Star Trek: The Original Series guest stars placed on the hull of alternating starship Enterprise
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Illuminates Another Side of Starfleet
    Series
    Boimler with his finger pointed up, Tendi, Mariner with her hands on her hips, and Rutherford holding a PADD all stand side-by-side
    The Weight of Optimism and the Birth of the Federation
    Series
    Illustration of District A housing with barb wiring as seen in 'Past Tense'
    Q and the Enterprise Crew
    Series
    Graphic illustration of a seated Data and Deanna Troi, with Tasha Yar and Jean-Luc Picard standing between them, and Q in a judge's robe in floating bubble
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top