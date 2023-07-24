Below Deck with Lower Decks: Moooorn

One of DS9’s most popular characters is that adorable barfly, Morn. A member of the Lurian species, Morn was a mainstay at Quark’s, present in 93 episodes across the show’s seven seasons. Of those appearances, the vast majority depicted him sitting on a stool at one end of the establishment’s bar. When the Cerritos arrives at the station and the Lower Deckers begin sampling the wares on its Promenade, they make their way to Quark’s and who do they find?

Say it with me — “MOOOOOOOOORN!”

As far as we’re able to tell, Morn has been sitting there this whole time, drinking and watching Dabo games unfold without uttering anything resembling an audible word.

According to Mark Allen Shepherd, the actor who portrayed Morn throughout the series, several scripts featured dialogue for his character, but his lines were among the first ones cut even before cameras rolled on scenes in which he appears. Despite pretty much never saying anything, Morn became and remains one of DS9’s fan-favorite characters.

For those who might not know, the name “Morn” is an anagram of “Norm.” In this case, it refers to Norm Peterson, one of the local regulars of that little bar in Boston where everybody knows your name, Cheers. In 275 episodes over the course of 11 seasons, Norm sat perched atop a stool at one corner of the Cheers bar. Unlike Morn, Norm is something of a talker, and his entrance to the bar is always heralded with shouts of “Norm!” from the rest of the crowd before he goes on to make some wisecrack in response to a question posed by one of the bartenders.