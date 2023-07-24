Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Picard

    Published Mar 3, 2022

    The Toughest Star Trek Trivia Questions in the Known Universe

    Time to engage! Take our quiz now!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    The Toughest Star Trek Quiz in the Known Universe

    startrek.com

    With the return of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart, the Star Trek universe has expanded--and upped the game for those who aspire to know all things Starfleet.

    Season two of Picard is now streaming, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. New episodes of the 10-episode-long second season drop weekly on Thursdays.

    Series after series, movie after movie, short after short, have you kept up? Are you keeping up? It’s time to find out.

    We’ve put together a quiz that draws from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: The Animated Series, Star Trek: Shorts Treks and even some of the Trek feature films.

    Test the breadth and depth of your Trek knowledge now!

