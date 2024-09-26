I'll preface that my broad definitions of the study's categories are significantly boiled down. I'm not an expert in global workspace or attention schema theories, two of the six testing categories outlined in the study and ones that seem pretty critical to understanding A.I. consciousness. I'm someone diving in slowly to these ideas, probably because it feels better to confront doubts and questions you're personally having when it shows up in a TNG plot.

"The Quality of Life" confirms a bias I have about the likely future of A.I.. From what I've gathered, consciousness (partially) means forming an integrated thought and bringing that thought to attention. So, here's my thought: Or, a concern about a modern expectation that's frighteningly hard to undo — when does A.I. become conscious?

"The Quality of Life" takes a gentle, curious approach to this theme; it doesn't bring up lonesome dread like Her, or play up imaginative fears like I, Robot or The Terminator franchise. The exocomp looks a little… rudimentary, if not fairly cute.

But that doesn't reassure me. It's easy to feel distrust when there's a growing public resentment towards A.I., especially large, multi-modal language models that raise significant questions around authorship, job competitiveness, monetization, and the next phase of human thought. Look at the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike — one of the picketers' sticking points was to limit the use of Generative Pre-trained Transformer A.I. in creative storytelling. And then there was that eerie open letter asking to pause A.I. experimentation, signed by leading A.I. technologists, and published by the uncomfortably-named Future of Life Institute? You can't help but wonder if it's a warning to snuff out Prometheus' flame after he's razed half the forest.

Still, I think it's a decent idea to confront the question of A.I. consciousness even if we're not fully prepared (or willing) for the answer. Artificial intelligence as we contemporarily know it is nearly 75-years-old. Doesn't that mean it's had a long time to learn?