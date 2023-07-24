I Am Not A Robot

When people make a connection between Star Trek and autism, it tends to involve Spock with his relentless logic and need to suppress the human side of himself. For Spock, emotion wasn’t just overwhelming; it was dangerous. It was a force that essentially de-evolved him into a savage state which he would do anything to avoid. While I don’t disagree with the half Vulcan becoming a de facto stand-in for autistic people in Star Trek, I do find it interesting that it’s the character denying his humanity which became so associated with Autism Spectrum Disorders.

Data, on the other hand, isn’t human at all. Instead, he’s an android crafted to look human with subroutines randomizing his blinking and breathing, a circulatory system that lubricates his internal circuits, and a positronic brain capable of holding vast quantities of information and performing numerous complex calculations in an instant. He might’ve passed for human at first glance if not for his golden skin and yellow eyes.

While Data had the luxury of knowing what he was, many autistic kids, such as myself, had no idea why we felt so different, so separate, from those around us. We autistics stand out from our peers not because of metallic skin, but because of our specialized interests, our tendency to take things literally, and our inability to understand social rules. We learn enough social skills (by sheer repetition) to “mask” so we can pass as Neurotypical for years or entire lifetimes; though we seem to do it so poorly we’re still seen as terribly odd if not downright deficient. And, yes, we are regularly called robotic and machine-like for our repetitive movements, often overly formal speech, and need for routine.

Data did those things too. His interest in learning to paint or play instruments was detailed and consuming. He took people’s words and actions at face value, having to learn about deception the hard way. Even his friendships were fashioned by repetition instead of forming organically. Data also learned to whistle and laugh in his own attempt at “passing” as human with varying degrees of success. While not always understood, he had supportive crewmembers to help teach him the complexities of human nature even as he retained his own unique personality.

“This is not ego or vanity,but when Doctor Soong created mehe added to the substance of the universe.If by your experiments I am destroyed,something unique, something wonderful will be lost.”- Lt. Cmdr. Data, "The Measure of a Man"