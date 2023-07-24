The Lower Decks Connection: Rest and Relaxation

Welcome back to The Lower Decks Connection, where we curate an episode list of legacy Star Trek shows based on the latest episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks! Let’s face it, it’s rough running a starship. You’ve got the pressures of making a good First or Second Contact and navigating alien diplomacy all while dealing with anomalies, strange energies, and all manner of strange scientific phenomenon. No wonder Captain Freeman and the engineers needed a break. The U.S.S. Cerritos crew isn’t the first that needs some well-deserved rest and relaxation. Throughout Starfleet history, every crew has needed a break from exploring strange new worlds and boldly going. So, if you’re looking to unwind, here are a few episodes where the crew gets some much-needed down time (or at least tries to).