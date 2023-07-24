The Lower Decks Connection: Captains Take the Stand

Captain Archer stands trial in the Klingon Empire for aiding rebels and destroying a ship. The penalty? Death. This is one of many episodes that features Klingon justice, which we first saw in the film Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. Archer advocates both for himself, and for his lawyer Kolos, to fight for the truth to be uncovered. Kolos in turn bemoans how Klingon law has turned into another domain in which victory matters more than honor. Kolos, played by J.G. Hertzler, is a fascinating character and many have praised his performance in the episode.Which is your favorite trial episode? Is truth really the first duty of Starfleet? Let us know your thoughts @StarTrek on social!