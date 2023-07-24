The (In)fallible Janeway

Although certainly not the first time we'd seen a woman in the captain's seat in Star Trek, when Voyager first made its debut in 1994, it was the first time a woman served as the lead character of a Star Trek series. While the Earth society under the Federation in the 24th Century may have eradicated sexism, Earth society in the 20th and 21st Centuries still shows plenty of "room for growth." As such, it was inevitable that Janeway would face inherent skepticism from certain groups of the audience.

This meant that, especially in the series' earliest episodes, Captain Kathryn Janeway had to be "The Infallible Janeway" — and according to Voyager's first season show bible, although she was by no means the only woman captain in Starfleet, "it is generally acknowledged that she is among the best — male or female." Because of this, even making a decision considered by some as controversial could result in an outsized amount of attention. For example, we can look to the Voyager Season 2 episode "Tuvix," a 1996 episode that continues to be so heavily discussed that even U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined a conversation about it on Twitter in 2020 (in contrast, there's little discussion about the death of Trip Tucker's clone in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Similitude").

But, over the course of Voyager, Janeway won over the hearts of even the most skeptical audience members. In fact, by the time Star Trek Nemesis arrived on the big screen in 2002, Janeway had grown so popular that the character received a cameo appearance in the movie. This was true, in 2001 when the Voyager series finale, "Endgame, Parts I and II," was also released — Janeway had reached a point where she could make more controversial decisions.