Plot A Course: 5 Moments That Defined Janeway and Chakotay's Relationship

Star Trek: Prodigy is back!

With the premiere of its second season, the six young outcasts who make up the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard Vice Admiral Janeway's U.S.S. Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay and bring peace to Gwyn's home world.

After a rigorous probe survey, Starfleet has picked up Captain Chakotay's SOS transmission from the other side of the wormhole, created when the crew self-destructed the Protostar at the end of the first season, on the planet Solum 52 years into the future. Six months following the Protostar's explosion, they managed to recover an isolinear chip and a beacon to its black box. They were able to salvaged classified security footage — the last known sighting of Chakotay — recorded in the future. Unfortunately, the wormhole is unstable and Starfleet Command it will put the entire timeline at risk.

Working with that limited knowledge and a cloaked Infinity, the ever-loyal Janeway is determiend to find her close friend and bring him home.

Janeway and Chakotay's relationship was key to both characters throughout all seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyager. Their dynamic has captured the hearts and minds of Star Trek fans for years, proving to endure long after their series finale.

As Vice Admiral Janeway searches for her friend and ally on Star Trek: Prodigy, we’ve curated a list of five episodes that fully encapsulate their relationship for fans to either revisit or watch for the first time.