Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - A Moral Star, Part 1

We’re nearing the end of the first half of the premiere season of Star Trek: Prodigy, and this show has already taken us on a wild ride. This episode takes the motley crew of the U.S.S. Protostar back to where it all began: Tars Lamora.

It turns out that Drednok had a message he was to deliver the Protostar in case the Diviner’s takeover attempt was unsuccessful. A recording of the Diviner offers them a deal: bring back the Protostar and he’ll release all the miners who were kidnapped from their original worlds and forced to work at Tars Lamora. The trouble is they only have one day to decide what to do. If they don’t return, the miners will die.

It’s a hard decision for Dal and the crew. On one hand, they’re desperately trying to be something better, to live up to the ideals of Starfleet. On the other, they’re so close to the Federation and to a better life. It is possible they could jump to the Federation and ask Starfleet to send ships to help Tars Lamora. The problem is that they only have power for one Protostar jump and the ship is a prototype — which means there’s a good chance the Federation won’t make it back to Tars Lamora in time.

The crew decides they have to return and hand over the ship, but Dal takes a little longer to come around. He’s afraid of losing his crew, and he knows he can’t trust the Diviner. How are they supposed to escape from Tars Lamora without a ship? Dal points out it’s a Kobayashi Maru — a no-win scenario.