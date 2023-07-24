Recap: Star Trek: Prodigy - Kobayashi

Back on the holodeck, Dal is not having much success with the Kobayashi Maru. At first, he decides it’s not worth the effort and tries to leave the ship to its fate and run, which results in a mutiny (what a crash course in what it means to be a Starfleet captain!). He receives terribly low scores and decides to take the test seriously. It’s Dal’s stubbornness versus the Kobayashi Maru, and it’s not going well for Dal. He eventually kicks Jankom Pog, who hilariously has been chronicling and narrating Dal’s failures, off the holodeck and replaces him with hologram Scotty.

Gwyn decides she needs to know why the ship was on Tars Lamora and what its original purpose was — which are questions we’ve been asking since the first episode. She turns to Hologram Janeway, but the answer is classified. It lies in a section of data that wasn’t translated because it’s in the language of Gwyn’s people.

Eventually, after many tries, Dal actually manages to make headway in the simulation and it looks like he might actually beat this no-win scenario. It’s clear that he’s learning something about strategy and defying the odds, which is necessary for any ship captain. But so is the lesson of failure. Even with his creative thinking, the Kobayashi Maru test prevails and Dal loses — and has to come to terms with what that means, with the help of hologram Spock. “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few,” he tells the Protostar’s captain, which helps Dal realize that the needs of the crew must come before his own needs — and fears about seeking the Federation’s help. (As an aside, it was absolutely wonderful to hear clips of Leonard Nimoy as Spock assembled in this episode, and the return of Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher was most welcome.)