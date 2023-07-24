Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: First Contact

    Published Apr 5, 2021

    The Hardest Star Trek: First Contact Trivia Quiz in the Galaxy

    Can you answer the questions correctly, with your humanity on the line?

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek First Contact Header

    Scott Francisco/StarTrek.com

    How well do you know Star Trek: First Contact? The eighth Star Trek film pits Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the pioneers of warp technology against the tireless Borg. Imagine a situation where the Borg Queen has you strapped up like Data and you must answer the questions correctly to escape assimilation.

    Feeling nervous? You’re free to stream Star Trek: First Contact on Paramount+ to refamiliarize yourself with the film. If you think you're ready, answer the questions below.

    Just beware, those who do not pass will suffer a fate worse than death...

    Get Updates By Email

    Related

    10 Classic Star Trek Handheld Games You May Not Remember
    Feature
    Illustrated graphic of a handheld game console with 'Start' on the screen and the Enterprise heading into warp behind it
    What the Helm: Star Trek's Astonishing Viewscreen Reveals
    Feature
    Illustrated graphic featuring several different iterations of Federation viewscreens
    Jaunts Through the Jefferies Tubes
    Feature
    Graphic illustration of Jefferies tubes with episodic stills from The Original Series, Star Trek: First Contact, and The Next Generation
    Last-Minute Reinforcements Are a Starfleet Tradition
    Feature
    Collage of Star Trek episodic stills that showed when Starfleet reinforcements arrived
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top