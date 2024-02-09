5 Ways Star Trek: The Animated Series Totally Predicted Modern Star Trek

For whatever reason, some longtime Star Trek fans missed The Animated Series. Airing for just two short seasons in 1973 and 1974, the Filmation-produced series was the only version of Trek that fans got in between The Original Series ending in 1969 and The Motion Picture debuting in 1979. Featuring the return of (most) of the original cast, the series also sported an impressive array of writers, including the return of Trek legend D.C. Fontana, Walter Koenig, sci-fi impression Larry Niven, and beloved TOS scribes like David Gerrold and Margaret Armen. To put it another way, in both then and now, The Animated Series is very much "real Star Trek."

It was also a bonkers 1970s animated series that was designed to be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. And, while some fans may have slept on this version of Trek, the franchise itself never forgot about all the wonderful ways The Animated Series pushed the adventures in the Final Frontier forward.

In fact, several versions of 21st Century "modern" Star Trek are deeply influenced by The Animated Series. Here are five ways episodes and themes of TAS predicted the stories of the reboot movies, Discovery, Picard, Strange New Worlds, and Lower Decks. Mild spoilers ahead.

"One of Our Planets Is Missing" is The Motion Picture + Discovery Season 4