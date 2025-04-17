Published Apr 17, 2025
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 to Premiere at Tribeca Festival 2025
Single tickets on sale for Tribeca members April 24 and general public April 29.
This morning, the 2025 Tribeca Festival announced its lineup of television and original independent episodic series. The Festival, which takes place June 4 – 15 in New York City, showcases highly-anticipated world premieres of new and returning programs, along with exclusive panels featuring select cast members, from major networks and streamers. Among its lineup, the third season of .
Following the Season 3 World Premiere, Tribeca will host a conversation with Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Babs Olusanmokun, Carol Kane, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Henry Alonso Myers.
In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve.
An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.
The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars , Patton Oswalt, , Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.
Learn more about the Tribeca Festival programming and purchase tickets, on Sale for Tribeca Members April 24 and General Public April 29, at TribecaFilm.com. Tribeca membership and Festival Passes are also available.