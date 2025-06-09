Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • Search
    decorative border
    decorative border
    Assemble Your Dream Crew!

    Welcome to StarTrek.com, Captain! Before you embark on your next mission, choose your crew, customize your profile, and explore the galaxy with your personalized preferences.

    Customize My Profile
    decorative border
    decorative border
    decorative border
    News

    Published Jun 9, 2025

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to Premiere Season 3 on 4 August on SkyShowtime

    One series. Infinite Adventures.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Stylized pulp-style poster that features Una Chin-Riley (Number One) and Captain Pike walking through temple ruins with two visible planets and birds flying in the background sky

    StarTrek.com

    SkyShowtime today announced Season 3 of its hit series will premiere on 4 August, exclusively on SkyShowtime. The series .

    In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of . But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 official key art poster with SkyShowtime brand logo

    StarTrek.com

    The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars , Patton Oswalt, , Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

    The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Akiva Goldsman (Weed Road Pictures) and Henry Alonso Myers (HMRX) serve as co-showrunners.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    Paramount+ Announces Fifth and Final Season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
    News
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds title treatment on top of a nebula
    The Official Trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Is Here
    News
    Stylized pulp-style poster that features Christine Chapel holding a scanner and Spock walking through a colorful flora environment
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Reveals Episode Titles
    News
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 official key art poster
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Sets Course for Season 3 Premiere on Thursday, July 17
    News
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 official key art poster
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2025 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top