    News

    Published May 15, 2025

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Sets Course for Season 3 Premiere on Thursday, July 17

    Plus, official key art revealed!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 official key art poster

    Paramount+ today announced Season 3 of its hit original series will premiere with two episodes on Thursday, July 17, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S.

    The series will also stream on Paramount+ in international markets where the service is available. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, with the season finale on Thursday, September 11. Paramount+ previously announced the series has also been

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 official key art poster

    In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve.

    An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

    The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars , Patton Oswalt, , Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

    The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Akiva Goldsman (Weed Road Pictures) and Henry Alonso Myers (HMRX) serve as co-showrunners.

    The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes , the original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and the new original series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. All seasons of the animated series ; the award-winning original series , starring Sonequa Martin-Green; and the critically acclaimed original series , starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

