Star Trek: Strange New World Showcases First Look at Current and Upcoming Seasons

In celebration of "A Space Adventure Hour," the episode will be available to stream for free starting Thursday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 6 on Pluto TV, Paramount+ channels on Amazon, Apple and Roku, the Free Content Hub on Paramount+, and the Paramount+ YouTube channel.

Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiered with two episodes on Thursday, July 17, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays through the season finale on Thursday, Sept. 11, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The series is also available to stream on Paramount+ in international markets where the service is available. Recently, Season 4 wrapped production and it was announced that the series has been .

In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and season three stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano, and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Anson Mount, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as Season 3 executive producers.