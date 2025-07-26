Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Jul 26, 2025

    Star Trek: Strange New World Showcases First Look at Current and Upcoming Seasons

    During Comic-Con's Hall H panel, it was revealed Season 4 episode to boldly explore the Puppet-Verse featuring puppets created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Puppet Captain Pike sits in the Captain's Chair on the Bridge of the Enterprise

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today announced that Season 4 of its hit original series will feature a puppet-themed episode, featuring U.S.S. Enterprise crew members as puppets created by the iconic Jim Henson's Creature Shop. The episode is directed by Jordan Canning (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock).

    The reveal was made during today's Star Trek universe presentation in Hall H at Comic-Con International in San Diego, CA. Moderated by Star Trek legend Robert Picardo, the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds panel portion featured a conversation with co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, executive producer Alex Kurtzman, and cast members Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, and Paul Wesley.

    In addition, the Hall H audience was treated to a surprise advance screening of the series' upcoming new episode, "A Space Adventure Hour," ahead of its debut this Thursday, July 31 on Paramount+ in the U.S. Directed by Jonathan Frakes, the episode incorporates a murder mystery theme. When La'An (Chong) tests a prototype holodeck with a fictional case only she can solve, the consequences of failure get greater and greater, with the Enterprise hanging in the balance.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - 'A Space Adventure Hour' pulp style poster

    StarTrek.com

    In celebration of "A Space Adventure Hour," the episode will be available to stream for free starting Thursday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 6 on Pluto TV, Paramount+ channels on Amazon, Apple and Roku, the Free Content Hub on Paramount+, and the Paramount+ YouTube channel.

    Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiered with two episodes on Thursday, July 17, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays through the season finale on Thursday, Sept. 11, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. The series is also available to stream on Paramount+ in international markets where the service is available. Recently, Season 4 wrapped production and it was announced that the series has been .

    In Season 3, when we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of Season 2's harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.

    The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and season three stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest stars Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano, and Carol Kane, plus special guest star Paul Wesley.

    Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Alan McElroy, Robbie Thompson, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Chris Fisher, Anson Mount, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as Season 3 executive producers.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

