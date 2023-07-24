Published Oct 5, 2020
Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Mike McMahan Episode
It's nothing but laughs this week as three bonafide comedians get into what makes (and has always made) Star Trek funny.
It’s always a great time when a buddy drops by the studio! This week, Tawny introduces Paul to her friend (and showrunner!) Mike McMahan. The trio sits down for a hilarious discussion of all things Star Trek, comedy, and how the two have always been in lock step with each other, even before the premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks.
Show Notes and Further Reading:
- Mike McMahan talks to StarTrek.com about just why he loves Miles O'Brien so darn much.
- These episodes remind us that Star Trek has always been funny.
- Did you get your Lower Decks coloring book on Star Trek Day?
