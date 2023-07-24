Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Oct 5, 2020

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive — The Mike McMahan Episode

    It's nothing but laughs this week as three bonafide comedians get into what makes (and has always made) Star Trek funny.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: The Pod Directive

    It’s always a great time when a buddy drops by the studio! This week, Tawny introduces Paul to her friend (and showrunner!) Mike McMahan. The trio sits down for a hilarious discussion of all things Star Trek, comedy, and how the two have always been in lock step with each other, even before the premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

    Remember to subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive and, if you like what you hear, leave us an Apple review.

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive - Mike McMahan

    Show Notes and Further Reading:

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Heads Back to The Ready Room

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

    Star Trek: The Pod Directive is the official Star Trek podcast. Subscribe to Star Trek: The Pod Directive on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcast platforms.

