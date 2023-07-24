Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Lower Decks

    Published Aug 20, 2022

    Your Official Star Trek: Lower Decks Coloring Book

    Show us your by the book Boimler designs, or stray outside the lines like Mariner!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Stray outside the lines like Mariner, or create a picture-perfect copy of what you've seen on Lower Decks like Boimler might! Whichever path you choose, you'll get to spend a relaxing afternoon coloring in these animated stills. The beautiful example below is just a tiny peek inside the printable coloring book our friends at Titmouse helped us created for you!

    Download your coloring book here! Then, pull out your crayons, markers, paints, seeds and beans (yes, the Federation will even appreciate your Crop Art), and get to work! Don't forget to let us see the final results by tagging @StarTrek on Twitter and Instagram. You never know where your work might end up!

    Official Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3

    Season 3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks returns on Thursday, August 25!

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively in the United States and Latin America on Paramount+, on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more, and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

