    News

    Published Feb 24, 2025

    Star Trek: The Cruise IX to Honor Franchise's 60th Anniversary in 2026

    The Original Series' William Shatner and Walter Koenig, along with others across the Star Trek universe will join the un-conventional voyage February 20-27, 2026!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: The Cruise IX logo on top of a body of water

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek's 60th anniversary celebration in 2026 will feature the un-conventional voyage, Star Trek: The Cruise IX, next year from February 20 - 27, 2026.

    stars William Shatner and Walter Koenig, along with talent across the vast Star Trek universe will join more than 3,000 devoted fans as they set sail aboard Royal Caribbean's luxurious Adventure of the Seas, starting in Port Canaveral, with stops in Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic), San Juan (Puerto Rico), and CocoCay (Royal Caribbean's exclusive private island).

    Along with Shatner and Koenig, fans will be celebrating the milestone anniversary with Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, John de Lancie, Denise Crosby, Terry Farrell, Nana Visitor, Armin Shimerman, Chase Masterson, Max Grodénchik, Robert Picardo, Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating, John Billingsley, Anthony Montgomery, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, Doug Jones, Todd Stashwick, Tawny Newsome, Nöel Wells, and more!

    To immerse yourself in a Star Trek adventure like no other, head over to StarTrekTheCruise.com for more information!

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details!

