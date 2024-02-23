Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Feb 23, 2024

    Star Trek: The Cruise's 2025 Voyage to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager

    Kate Mulgrew and many more across the Star Trek universe will join the world's most immersive Star Trek experience!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: The Cruise VIII

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: The Cruise announces it will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager next year during the 8th annual voyage of the world’s most immersive Star Trek experience. Booking is Now Open!

    Sailing from February 23 – March 2, 2025 from Miami to Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Belize City, the cruise will bring Voyager crew members Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Robert Picardo, Roxann Dawson, Tim Russ, Garrett Wang, Ethan Phillips, and Robert Beltran together, with additional stars from Voyager and the extended franchise also joining the cruise, including Jonathan Frakes, John de Lancie, Denise Crosby, Robert O'Reilly, Jonathan del Arco, Robin Curtis, Nana Visitor, Max Grodénchik, Chase Masterson, Casey Biggs, J.G. Hertzler, Connor Trinneer, Linda Park, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and so much more.

    The ultimate Star Trek event for fans, Star Trek: The Cruise VIII will take place aboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas and feature Star Trek-themed shows, events, activities, and parties every day and night, along with extraordinary performances by iconic actors and opportunities to interact with them like nowhere else in the universe.

    "We’ve been planning our Voyager celebration for quite some time and are thrilled to share the news with Star Trek fans," says Chris Hearing, Partner and Executive Director of Theme Cruises at Entertainment Cruise Productions. "It will be a truly special experience for our guests to see so many of Voyager’s crew members on Star Trek: The Cruise VIII."

    Under license by Paramount Consumer Products, Star Trek: The Cruise’s weeklong Caribbean voyage offers unprecedented engagement with favorite Star Trek celebrities – more than any other event in the show’s universe – in addition to the following immersive Star Trek experiences:

    • One-of-a-kind nightly shows presented by Star Trek actors
    • Star-studded panel discussions
    • Star Trek movies and episodes at the pool deck
    • Costume parties and cosplay competitions
    • More than a dozen bars, restaurants, clubs and lounges will get a Federation Refit to create the ultimate Star Trek un-conventional voyage

    Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas offers guests luxury accommodations, gourmet dining, multiple pools and whirlpools, a FlowRider surf simulator, spa and fitness center, rock climbing wall, mini golf green and so much more.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

