Published Jul 26, 2025
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Drops Official First Look Teaser Trailer
The original series will premiere in early 2026!
Paramount+ today released an electrifying first look teaser trailer for its new original series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The series is set to premiere on the service in early 2026 as a kick off to the year's Star Trek 60th anniversary celebrations.
The highly-anticipated first look teaser featured the series' main campus in San Francisco plus the main starship, and integral part of the Starfleet Academy campus, the U.S.S. Athena.
In addition, new details about the Starfleet Academy characters were revealed.
Academy Award winner Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, who also happens to be a long-lived half-Lanthanite.
The Starfleet Academy cadets are:
Sandro Rosta is Caleb Mir, an orphan with a troubled past — and unlikely Starfleet cadet.
Karim Diané is Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet who dreams of becoming a medical officer.
Kerrice Brooks is Series Acclimation Mil, a.k.a. Sam, the first of her kind to ever attend Starfleet Academy.
George Hawkins is Darem Reymi, an aspiring captain from a wealthy home world.
Bella Shepard is Genesis Lythe, an admiral's daughter determined to make her own name in Starfleet.
Plus,
- Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid and daughter of the president of Betazed.
- Robert Picardo, reprising his iconic role as The Doctor.
- Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno.
- Oded Fehr, reprising his role as Admiral Vance.
- Recurring Guest Star Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem’Hadar hybrid who is the chancellor’s First Officer and Cadet Master.
- Recurring Guest Star and Academy Award nominee, Paul Giamatti, as part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka, the season’s villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.
The announcements were made during today's Star Trek universe presentation in Hall H at Comic-Con International in San Diego, CA. The Star Trek: Starfleet Academy panel portion featured an exclusive conversation with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau as well as series star Holly Hunter, plus cadets Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard. The panel was moderated by fellow series cast member and Star Trek legend Robert Picardo.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.
Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series' premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo and directed by Alex Kurtzman. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.
The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes Star Trek: Section 31, the original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and the acclaimed original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which recently premiered its third season. All seasons of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks; the award-winning original series Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green; and the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.