Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Drops Official First Look Teaser Trailer

The highly-anticipated first look teaser featured the series' main campus in San Francisco plus the main starship, and integral part of the Starfleet Academy campus, the U.S.S. Athena.

In addition, new details about the Starfleet Academy characters were revealed.

Academy Award winner Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, who also happens to be a long-lived half-Lanthanite.

The Starfleet Academy cadets are: