Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • Search
    decorative border
    decorative border
    Assemble Your Dream Crew!

    Welcome to StarTrek.com, Captain! Before you embark on your next mission, choose your crew, customize your profile, and explore the galaxy with your personalized preferences.

    Customize My Profile
    decorative border
    decorative border
    decorative border
    News

    Published Jul 26, 2025

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Drops Official First Look Teaser Trailer

    The original series will premiere in early 2026!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy overhead art

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today released an electrifying first look teaser trailer for its new original series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The series is set to premiere on the service in early 2026 as a kick off to the year's Star Trek 60th anniversary celebrations.

    The highly-anticipated first look teaser featured the series' main campus in San Francisco plus the main starship, and integral part of the Starfleet Academy campus, the U.S.S. Athena.

    In addition, new details about the Starfleet Academy characters were revealed.

    Academy Award winner Holly Hunter as Nahla Ake, the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, who also happens to be a long-lived half-Lanthanite.

    The Starfleet Academy cadets are:

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Cadet Badge - Caleb Mir

    StarTrek.com

    Sandro Rosta is Caleb Mir, an orphan with a troubled past — and unlikely Starfleet cadet.

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Cadet Badge - Jay-Den Kraag

    StarTrek.com

    Karim Diané is Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet who dreams of becoming a medical officer.

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Cadet Badge - Sam

    StarTrek.com

    Kerrice Brooks is Series Acclimation Mil, a.k.a. Sam, the first of her kind to ever attend Starfleet Academy.

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Cadet Badge - Darem Reymi

    StarTrek.com

    George Hawkins is Darem Reymi, an aspiring captain from a wealthy home world.

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Cadet Badge - Genesis Lythe

    StarTrek.com

    Bella Shepard is Genesis Lythe, an admiral's daughter determined to make her own name in Starfleet.

    Plus,

    • Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid and daughter of the president of Betazed.
    • Robert Picardo, reprising his iconic role as The Doctor.
    • Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno.
    • Oded Fehr, reprising his role as Admiral Vance.
    • Recurring Guest Star Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem’Hadar hybrid who is the chancellor’s First Officer and Cadet Master.
    • Recurring Guest Star and Academy Award nominee, Paul Giamatti, as part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka, the season’s villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.

    The announcements were made during today's Star Trek universe presentation in Hall H at Comic-Con International in San Diego, CA. The Star Trek: Starfleet Academy panel portion featured an exclusive conversation with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau as well as series star Holly Hunter, plus cadets Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins and Bella Shepard. The panel was moderated by fellow series cast member and Star Trek legend Robert Picardo.

    Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.

    Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners and executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. The series' premiere episode is written by Gaia Violo and directed by Alex Kurtzman. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    The Star Trek franchise on Paramount+ also includes Star Trek: Section 31, the original movie with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and the acclaimed original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which recently premiered its third season. All seasons of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks; the award-winning original series Star Trek: Discovery, starring Sonequa Martin-Green; and the critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Picard, starring Patrick Stewart reprising the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard, are also available to stream.

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

    Related

    Everything Star Trek Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
    News
    Star Trek at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Recap
    Star Trek: Khan Audio Series Releases Official Trailer, Poster, Premiere Date, and Additional Voice Casting
    News
    Star Trek: Khan audio series key art featuring Khan on the surface of Ceti Alpha V holding a ceti eel
    Star Trek: Strange New World Showcases First Look at Current and Upcoming Seasons
    News
    Puppet Captain Pike sits in the Captain's Chair on the Bridge of the Enterprise
    The Star Trek Universe Sets A Course for San Diego Comic-Con 2025
    News
    Graphic illustration of the U.S.S. Enterprise flying the Star Trek banner over San Diego Comic-Con
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2025 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top