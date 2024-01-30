Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Jan 30, 2024

    Star Trek: Section 31 Confirms Start of Production with First Look

    Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh released a photo from set; plus, additional cast announced!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Michelle Yeoh in costume as Philip Georgiou holds a clapboard marking the production of Star Trek: Section 31

    StarTrek.com

    Red alert! 

    Production is officially underway now on the original movie event, Star Trek: Section 31, in Toronto, with the first image shared of Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh on the set of production.

    In Star Trek: Section 31, Emperor Philippa Georgiou, the fan-favorite character Yeoh first introduced in Star Trek: Discovery, joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past.

    Headshots for the additional cast of Star Trek: Section 31 (L-R): Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao.

    L to R: Omari Hardwick (credit: Warwick Saint), Kacey Rohl (credit: Kristine Cofsky), Sam Richardson (credit: Abita Jefferson), Sven Ruygrok (credit: Justin Munitz), Robert Kazinsky (credit: Eric Blackmon), Humberly Gonzalez (credit: Kristina Ruddick), James Hiroyuki Liao (credit: Joshua Monesson) 

    StarTrek.com

    In addition to Yeoh, the cast of the CBS Studios production includes Omari Hardwick (Powers), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy Award winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia), and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry).

    Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman enthusiastically states, "And we’re off to the races! Thrilled to report principal photography has started on Star Trek: Section 31. We welcome our incredible cast of new characters as they join our beloved Michelle Yeoh on her next wild adventure across the Trek universe."

    Previously when the project was announced, Yeoh shared, "I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long. Section 31 has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of Star Trek launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that’s shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can’t wait to share what’s in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

    Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, Star Trek: Section 31 is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Michelle Yeoh, and is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

    Star Trek: Section 31 will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the service is available. The movie is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

