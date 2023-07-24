Published Jul 23, 2020
Star Trek: Prodigy Has Arrived
Details on the newest member of Star Trek Universe inside.
Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios today officially revealed the title and logo for its all-new animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, which follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. The series is developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) and overseen for Nickelodeon by Ramsey Naito, EVP, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon.
The CG-animated series, which expands the Star Trek Universe, will debut exclusively on Nickelodeon in 2021 for a new generation of fans. The title and logo were revealed during the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home.
The series will be from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers alongside Kevin and Dan Hageman. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer.
A Timeline Through the Star Trek Universe