New 'Star Trek' Show Coming to Nickelodeon

The untitled Trek adventure show will be created under the auspices of CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Trek veterans Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, along with animation producer Katie Krentz, will serve as executive producers together with Kevin and Dan Hageman. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer.

“Star Trek’s mission is to inspire generations of dreamers to build a brighter future,” Kurtzman said. “Dan and Kevin have crafted a story that honors its exploratory spirit in a way that’s never been done before, while the Nickelodeon team blew us away with their excitement at bringing Trek to a younger generation around the world.”

The animated series is the newest addition to the expanding Star Trek television universe. It joins Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks, a series of short stories tied to Discovery; Star Trek: Picard featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard; Star Trek: Lower Decks from Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty), an animated series targeted at mature audiences; and a new Star Trek project based on Section 31, which is in development with Michelle Yeoh attached to star. All these projects, except the new Nickelodeon edition, are on the CBS streaming platform CBS All Access in the U.S.