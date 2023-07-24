What We Learned at the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 TCA Panel

Addressing the room of journalists, Matalas shared what the guiding principle was for this third season, and why it was a good opportunity to incorporate key characters from the Star Trek: The Next Generation era.

After Star Trek Nemesis, the creative team felt there was an opportunity to tell one more final story involving Jean-Luc Picard and The Next Generation crew, giving them a proper send-off. “We were faced with a really unique opportunity to do one last story telling a Picard story, a very personal story,” stated Matalas. “How better to end that journey than to look back at the beginning and bring his friends and family from Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

“In the case of this season, it’s a really exciting time in the Star Trek universe for long-term fans of The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager — so many storylines that were set up that we’re thrilled to explore here,” added Matalas.

On incorporating elements of legacy Star Trek and the new stories of the past few years, Alex Kurtzman explained, “The essential nature of what Star Trek is…about Roddenberry’s vision of optimism. It doesn’t mean you can’t go into dark places; it just means that optimism is the core tenet of Star Trek.”

“Besides the optimism, especially in Season 3, but throughout all of Star Trek, is the collaboration — that people can disagree with what to do, but somehow or other, they collaborated,” added Gates McFadden.