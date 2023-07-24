NYCC 2022 | Amanda Plummer, Mica Burton, and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut Join Final Season of Star Trek: Picard

Paramount+ today debuted a new teaser for the third and final season of its hit original series Star Trek: Picard at today’s Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. The final season premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., with new episodes of the 10-episode-long season available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

It was also revealed that Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Jean-Luc Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise.