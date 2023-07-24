Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Picard

    Published Oct 8, 2022

    NYCC 2022 | Amanda Plummer, Mica Burton, and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut Join Final Season of Star Trek: Picard

    New teaser for the highly-anticipated final voyage also unveiled!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Picard looks down pensively in Star Trek: Picard

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today debuted a new teaser for the third and final season of its hit original series Star Trek: Picard at today’s Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. The final season premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., with new episodes of the 10-episode-long season available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

    It was also revealed that Tony Award winner Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Jean-Luc Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise.

    Amanda Plummer as Vadic on Star Trek: Picard

    StarTrek.com

    Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) and Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) also joined in recurring roles. Ensign Sidney La Forge is played by Sharpe Chestnut and is the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Ensign Alandra La Forge is played by Mica Burton, Geordi La Forge's youngest daughter who works alongside her father.

    In addition, fans learned during today’s New York Comic Con panel that Brent Spiner reprises his character Lore in this final season, and they will also see the return of Daniel Davis as Professor Moriarty from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

    Teaser Trailer | Star Trek: Picard - Season 3

    This year’s Star Trek: Picard panel at New York Comic Con featured series star Patrick Stewart and cast members LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner, as well as executive producers Alex Kurztman, Terry Matalas and Rod Roddenberry. Josh Horowitz, MTV host and host of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, served as the panel moderator.

    Star Trek: Picard features Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit Paramount+ original series.

    The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season three, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as showrunner for Season 3.

    The final voyage begins on February 16, 2023! Stream Seasons 1 and 2 of Star Trek: Picard now.

    In addition to streaming on Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard also streams on Prime Video outside of the U.S. and Canada, and in Canada can be seen on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Picard is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

