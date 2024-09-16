The Star Trek Universe Returns to New York Comic Con 2024

Paramount+ sets its sight on the Big Apple for its return next month!

The streaming service from Paramount Global returns to Javits Center for New York Comic Con 2024, from Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20, with the Star Trek universe as part of its away team.

Star Trek Universe Panel

Saturday, October 19, 2:30 - 4:00 pm ET, Empire Stage

The fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel returns to New York Comic Con, featuring exclusive sneak peeks and conversations with cast members and producers from Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Section 31, and more. Plus, more exciting reveals and surprises for fans in attendance that you won't want to miss!