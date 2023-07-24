Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Jul 13, 2022

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Returns with New Season on August 25

    A framed captain. A ragtag crew. The search for Season 3.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Returns with Third Season on August 25

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today announced that Season Three of its hit original half-hour animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on Thursday, August 25, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S.. Following the premiere, the remaining nine episodes of the 10-episode long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. The official key art for the upcoming third season was also revealed, below.

    Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Season Three of Star Trek: Lower Decks challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for Season Two’s epic cliffhanger finale.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Poster

    StarTrek.com

    The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the U.S.S. Cerritos’ bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell; and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

    The latest episode of The Ready Room featured a Season 3 sneak peek of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Watch it here!

    The series is produced by CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, Katie Krentz (219 Productions), and Heather Kadin serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

    Teaser Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 3

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

