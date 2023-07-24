Star Trek: Lower Decks Returns with New Season on August 25

Paramount+ today announced that Season Three of its hit original half-hour animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on Thursday, August 25, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S.. Following the premiere, the remaining nine episodes of the 10-episode long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. The official key art for the upcoming third season was also revealed, below.

Created by Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Season Three of Star Trek: Lower Decks challenges the U.S.S. Cerritos ensigns in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine, starting with a shocking resolution for Season Two’s epic cliffhanger finale.