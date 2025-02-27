Naveen Andrews and Wrenn Schmidt Cast in Star Trek: Khan

In this highly anticipated audio series, Naveen Andrews takes on the role of the iconic villain Khan, exploring his complex psyche and the depths of his anger, ambition and pain. Alongside him, Wrenn Schmidt is set to play Lt. Marla McGivers, a former Starfleet historian who followed Khan into exile on Ceti Alpha V. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

Star Trek: Khan is based on a story by Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan writer and director, Nicholas Meyer. Kirsten Beyer and David Mack serve as writers on the audio series. Star Trek: Khan is produced by CBS' Eye Podcast Productions Inc. CBS Studio's podcasting arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Kirsten Beyer, Molly Barton, Fred Greenhalgh, Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry. Supervising producer is Robyn Johnson and the audio series was directed by Fred Greenhalgh. Realm serves as the production studio for the series.