    Published Feb 27, 2025

    Naveen Andrews and Wrenn Schmidt Cast in Star Trek: Khan

    The all-new scripted audio series is set to premiere later this year.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Khan logo against an illustrated audio pattern

    StarTrek.com

    Production has wrapped on recording for the previously announced Star Trek: Khan, an all-new scripted audio series expanding the Star Trek universe. Star Trek: Khan lead voice cast includes Naveen Andrews (Lost) as the iconic Khan and Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind) as Marla McGivers. The exciting expansion of the Star Trek universe will explore the dramatic untold events that unfolded in the desolate world of Ceti Alpha V after Captain Kirk left Khan and his followers stranded there, paving the way for the iconic clash in . Star Trek: Khan will be available for streaming on all major podcast platforms later this year.

    (L-R) Headshots of Naveen Andrews and Wrenn Schmidt

    Meyers Mgmt / Brianna Dunning

    History remembers Khan Noonien Singh as a villain, the product of a failed attempt to perfect humanity through genetic engineering whose quest to avenge himself on Admiral James T. Kirk led to unimaginable tragedy and loss. But the truth has been buried for too long beneath the sands of Ceti Alpha V. How did Khan go from a beneficent tyrant and superhuman visionary with a new world at his fingertips to the monster we think we know so well? Recently unearthed, the rest of Khan's story will finally be told in Star Trek: Khan.

    Naveen Andrews in recording booth as Khan

    Jasper Lewis

    In this highly anticipated audio series, Naveen Andrews takes on the role of the iconic villain Khan, exploring his complex psyche and the depths of his anger, ambition and pain. Alongside him, Wrenn Schmidt is set to play Lt. Marla McGivers, a former Starfleet historian who followed Khan into exile on Ceti Alpha V. Additional cast will be announced at a later date.

    Star Trek: Khan is based on a story by Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan writer and director, Nicholas Meyer. Kirsten Beyer and David Mack serve as writers on the audio series. Star Trek: Khan is produced by CBS' Eye Podcast Productions Inc. CBS Studio's podcasting arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Kirsten Beyer, Molly Barton, Fred Greenhalgh, Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry. Supervising producer is Robyn Johnson and the audio series was directed by Fred Greenhalgh. Realm serves as the production studio for the series.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

