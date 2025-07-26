Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Jul 26, 2025

    Star Trek: Khan Audio Series Releases Official Trailer, Poster, Premiere Date, and Additional Voice Casting

    The all-new scripted podcast is set to premiere on Star Trek Day, September 8, 2025!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Khan audio series key art featuring Khan on the surface of Ceti Alpha V holding a ceti eel

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek's most iconic villain Khan is back!

    The anxiously awaited scripted podcast series, Star Trek: Khan, is set to release its first episode on September 8, 2025, in celebration of Star Trek Day. The premiere date, trailer reveal, and additional voice cast announcements were made during today's Star Trek universe presentation in Hall H at Comic-Con International in San Diego, CA.

    Star Trek: Khan explores the untold events on Ceti Alpha V, chronicling Khan's descent from a superhuman visionary into the vengeful villain seen in . New episodes will be available weekly on Mondays through November 3, wherever you get your podcasts.

    Naveen Andrews (Lost) voices the iconic role of Khan Noonien Singh, and is joined by a stellar cast, including Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind) as Lieutenant Marla McGivers, Sonya Cassidy (Reacher) as Dr. Rosalind Lear, with Star Trek veteran Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager) reprising his role as Ensign Tuvok, and the legendary George Takei (Star Trek) as Captain Sulu.

    Supporting voice cast includes Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer) as Delmonda, Maury Sterling (Homeland) as Ivan, Mercy Malick (Mr. Mayor) as Ursula, and Zuri Washington (Life with Althaar) as Madot.

    Star Trek: Khan is based on a story by Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan writer and director, Nicholas Meyer. Kirsten Beyer and David Mack serve as writers on the podcast. Star Trek: Khan is produced by CBS' Eye Podcast Productions Inc. CBS Studio's podcasting arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include, Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Kirsten Beyer, Molly Barton, Carly Migliori, Fred Greenhalgh, Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry. Robyn Johnson is Co-Executive Producer, and the podcast was directed by Fred Greenhalgh. Realm serves as the production studio for the series.

    Get Updates By Email

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

