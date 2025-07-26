Star Trek: Khan Audio Series Releases Official Trailer, Poster, Premiere Date, and Additional Voice Casting

Star Trek: Khan explores the untold events on Ceti Alpha V, chronicling Khan's descent from a superhuman visionary into the vengeful villain seen in . New episodes will be available weekly on Mondays through November 3, wherever you get your podcasts.

Naveen Andrews (Lost) voices the iconic role of Khan Noonien Singh, and is joined by a stellar cast, including Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind) as Lieutenant Marla McGivers, Sonya Cassidy (Reacher) as Dr. Rosalind Lear, with Star Trek veteran Tim Russ (Star Trek: Voyager) reprising his role as Ensign Tuvok, and the legendary George Takei (Star Trek) as Captain Sulu.

Supporting voice cast includes Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer) as Delmonda, Maury Sterling (Homeland) as Ivan, Mercy Malick (Mr. Mayor) as Ursula, and Zuri Washington (Life with Althaar) as Madot.

Star Trek: Khan is based on a story by Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan writer and director, Nicholas Meyer. Kirsten Beyer and David Mack serve as writers on the podcast. Star Trek: Khan is produced by CBS' Eye Podcast Productions Inc. CBS Studio's podcasting arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Executive producers include, Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Kirsten Beyer, Molly Barton, Carly Migliori, Fred Greenhalgh, Trevor Roth and Rod Roddenberry. Robyn Johnson is Co-Executive Producer, and the podcast was directed by Fred Greenhalgh. Realm serves as the production studio for the series.