    News

    Published Jul 8, 2025

    The Star Trek Universe Sets A Course for San Diego Comic-Con 2025

    Join us in and around the comic convention this weekend!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Graphic illustration of the U.S.S. Enterprise flying the Star Trek banner over San Diego Comic-Con

    StarTrek.com

    The Star Trek Universe panel returns to Hall H with exclusive first looks, reveals, and surprises on Saturday, July 26, at San Diego Comic-Con.

    STAR TREK UNIVERSE PANEL

    Saturday, July 26, 12:30-2:00 PM PT, Hall H

    The Star Trek Universe panel returns to San Diego, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the cast and executive producers from the and the upcoming new series . Plus, exclusive first looks, reveals and surprises! Moderated by Star Trek legend Robert Picardo.

    STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS

    Cast members scheduled to appear include Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, and Paul Wesley alongside executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

    STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY

    Cast members scheduled to appear include Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, and Bella Shepard along with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

    The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience

    340 Fifth Avenue in Gaslamp Quarter
    Wed 7/24 - Sun 7/28
    Admission is free. No SDCC badge required.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will also be featured activations at Paramount+'s The Lodge, the hit fan experience that transports guests into the worlds of their favorite movies and shows on Paramount+. The interactive takeover will be available during Comic-Con at Happy Does (340 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101). As this is not an official Comic-Con event, no SDCC® badge is required.

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Japan. The series is also available on Paramount+ in Canada. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details!

