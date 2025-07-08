The Star Trek Universe Sets A Course for San Diego Comic-Con 2025

STAR TREK UNIVERSE PANEL

Saturday, July 26, 12:30-2:00 PM PT, Hall H

The Star Trek Universe panel returns to San Diego, featuring exclusive back-to-back conversations with the cast and executive producers from the and the upcoming new series . Plus, exclusive first looks, reveals and surprises! Moderated by Star Trek legend Robert Picardo.

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS

Cast members scheduled to appear include Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, and Paul Wesley alongside executive producers and co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY

Cast members scheduled to appear include Holly Hunter, Sandro Rosta, Karim Diané, Kerrice Brooks, George Hawkins, and Bella Shepard along with executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau.

The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience

340 Fifth Avenue in Gaslamp Quarter

Wed 7/24 - Sun 7/28

Admission is free. No SDCC badge required.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will also be featured activations at Paramount+'s The Lodge, the hit fan experience that transports guests into the worlds of their favorite movies and shows on Paramount+. The interactive takeover will be available during Comic-Con at Happy Does (340 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101). As this is not an official Comic-Con event, no SDCC® badge is required.