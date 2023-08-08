Published Jul 18, 2023
The Official Star Trek Guide to San Diego Comic-Con 2023
Join us in and around the comic convention this weekend!
We're beaming down to San Diego later this week, on Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23, and we're inviting you to join our away team!
There are plenty of Star Trek-themed activations, panels, and beyond throughout the SDCC convention floor and streets of San Diego for fans to survey.
As your commander, StarTrek.com has a handy guide for navigating your way through the Terran surface known as San Diego. We will be on the ground presenting all the latest news, stage events, and updates from every corner of the Star Trek universe. Stay up-to-date with everything happening on a minute-by-minute basis by following @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
PANELS
Thursday, July 20
- Star Trek: More Bold Than Ever Before
12 – 1 PM | Room 28DE
Never before has Star Trek been bigger (or bloodier)! IDW Group Editor Heather Antos and writers Chris Cantwell, Collin Kelly, and Jackson Lanzing give an inside look into Star Trek: Day of Blood, the first ever Star Trek comics crossover event. Plus: Marc Guggenheim, Sam Maggs, Malachi Ward, Chris Sequiera, and Liana Kangas share all the exciting things happening across IDW’s line of Star Trek comics.
Star Trek Adventures by Modiphius
4:30 – 7:30 PM | Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th floor
Star Trek Adventures is a Tabletop RPG where new discoveries await explorers of Starfleet. It’s a 2D20 game of action, adventure, hope, and shenanigans. The company GM and players boldly go where no con-goer ever went before. The Shackleton Expanse will never be the same!
Friday, July 21
- Official 50th Star Trek Animated Celebration
10:00 – 11:00 AM | Room 25ABC
Get a first look at Star Trek: The Animated Celebration – a campaign celebrating 50 years of Star Trek: The Animated Series with John Van Citters (VP, Star Trek Brand Development); explore the latest in publishing with an IDW representative and talk gaming with Scopely’s Brian Lelas (Lead Narrative Designer, Star Trek Fleet Command) and Rebekah Plants (Community Manager, Star Trek Fleet Command). You won’t want to miss this panel, complete with limited edition pin giveaways and special guest Casper Kelly (Star Trek: Short Treks, Too Many Cooks)!
Saturday, July 22
- Star Trek Universe
1:30 – 2:45 PM | Hall H
The fan-favorite Star Trek universe returns to San Diego Comic-Con, featuring exclusive reveals and surprises from upcoming and current seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
Fans in attendance will also be the first to see the highly anticipated Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks crossover episode with a special Hall H premiere screening!
- Star Trek: The Art of Neville Page
5:30 – 6:30 PM | Room 10
Join concept artist Neville Page as he discusses his incredible career with Forbidden Planet TV's Andrew Sumner. As a visionary creature designer, Neville has applied his considerable expertise to the creation and development of the aliens of the Star Trek universe. From the movies Star Trek (2009) through to Star Trek Beyond (2016), as well as the shows Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, Page’s incredibly detailed and intricate work has yielded some of the franchise’s most memorable characters! Star Trek: The Art of Neville Page from Titan Books is a stunning retrospective celebrating all of Neville’s fantastic Star Trek creations - and debut copies will be available at the show!
OFF-SITE
- The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience
Wednesday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23
Happy Does Bar, 340 Fifth Ave, San Diego, 92101
No SDCC badge is required. Admission is free, but is on a reservation system
Operating Hours:
Wednesday, July 19, 6 – 10 PM
Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22, 12 NOON – 10 PM
Sunday, July 23, 10 AM – 7 PM
The Lodge: A Paramount+ Experience will make its official San Diego Comic-Con debut in the downtown Gaslamp District, where attendees will walk through a unique immersive experience featuring current and upcoming Paramount+ original series and movies.
The Star Trek team, in partnership with Paramount+, will also be distributing limited-edition pins daily during:
Star Trek: Lower Decks pin | Thursday, July 20, 2:30 – 4 PM
Star Trek: The Animated Series pin | Friday, July 21, 12 – 1:30 PM
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds pin | Saturday, July 22, 12 – 1:30 PM
Star Trek: Discovery pin | Sunday, July 23, 10:30 AM – 12 NOON
- The Energize Lounge
Thursday, July 21 – Sunday, July 23
332 J Street in the Gaslamp
Operating Hours:
Thursday, July 20 – Saturday, July 22, 8 AM – 10 PM
Sunday, July 23, 8 AM – 12 NOON
Besides having Hero Within's Star Trek Collection on display, they are also partnering with other amazing brands. The Energize Lounge will feature Star Trek promos from IDW Publishing, RockLove Jewelry and the Star Trek Cruise. Jedidiah Coffee is an amazing SoCal coffee roaster and will be offering quick bottled cold brews (for purchase) to go- like the most famous drink in the Alpha Quadrant, the Vulcan Vanilla Latte!
CONVENTION FLOOR & MERCH
- Paramount+ Interactive Booth Space | Booth #3529
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will have an interactive booth space on the convention floor where fans will get an intimate look at official costumes and props from the series on display and have a chance to receive exclusive giveaways.
Be sure to visit our partners at their booths for a look at their Star Trek merch, get glimpses of upcoming releases, and more!
- Entertainment Earth | Booth # 2343
- Factory Entertainment | Booth #2743
- Hasbro | Booth #3213
- Her Universe | Booth #1314
- IDW Publishing | Booth #2729
- Star Trek Comics Signing
Thursday, July 20, 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM
Frank Tieri
- Star Trek: Day of Blood Comics Signing
Friday, July 20, 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
Collin Kelly
Jackson Lanzing
Christopher Cantwell
- Star Trek Comics Signing
- Insight Edition | Booth #2129
- Hero Within | Booth #1943
- Kotobukiya | Booth #3535
- Simon & Schuster | Booth #1128
- Titan Publishing | Booth #5537