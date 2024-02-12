Star Trek 'The Mission' and Other Stories Offers A Prelude to a Classic Original Series Episode

"History will judge us harshly," the man called out. Hob knew he wasn’t addressing them directly, he was just screaming out in a sort of primal fear. The sort of rage and frustration the people tended to keep bottled up. But now, as the city died around him, he’d clearly decided he no longer needed to hold it in.

"I think it’s Jorel," Hob muttered to Takhen.

"Figures," she grunted back. "Never could use the brains he was born with." She grabbed Hobs’ arm. "We should go."

"We can’t leave him. It’s Jorel!"

"Yes we can," Takhen hissed, "If he’s lost his mind, then he’s now use to anyone." She looked Hob straight in the eye. "And while he’s screaming his head off, he’s a good…"

She turned away, not wanting to finish the thought.

Hob finished it for her, angrily. "Distraction? Target?" He yanked his arm out of her grip, "Is that what we’ve sunk to? Sacrificing our friends to save our own skins?"

After a beat, Takhen shrugged. "Yes. I want to live. If Jorel doesn’t that’s his decision."

Hob suddenly placed his hand on her mouth and eased them forcefully back into the shadows, dropping closer to the floor, pulling Takhen with him.

She understood why.

Striding through the flames on the streets, the smoke, the carnage, were a group of Androids. Five of them. The orange flames reflected on their hairless skulls, their hairless arms and torsos, their entire bodies, making them seem to glow with an inner light; each one androgenous, naked and with the strength and stamina of four of five people like Hob.

The Androids were, of course, untouched by the fire. Unhurt by the leaking gases and choking plasma. They walked through it all as they would a forest or a meadow.

In the days when there were forests and meadows on Exo III. Before it all went wrong and civilisation fell.

The Androids were looking up and down, left and right, their nostrils visibly enlarging as they sniffed. Every enhanced sense operating as they sought their prey.

Prey like Hob and Takhen. Prey like Jorel.

