The Original Series Cast on Coming Back for Star Trek: The Motion Picture

The original treatment for the film was written by Alan Dean Foster, based on an outline by Gene Roddenberry.

Alan Dean Foster: The possibly apocryphal story is that after Star Wars and Close Encounters of the Third Kind came out in 1977, the daughter of Charles Bludhorn, who was the chairman of the board of Gulf and Western, the conglomerate who owned Paramount, said, "Daddy, why can't we have a Star Trek movie?" Bludhorn then contacted Norway Productions and said, "We're not going to revive the TV series, we're going to do a Star Trek movie." Roddenberry and everyone at Norway ran around and said, "We've been through this before. We have to do something quickly before they change their minds again." Someone held up my treatment and said, "Here's a 2 hour movie treatment. Let's throw this at them, at least we can keep them busy unless and until we come up with something else."

William Shatner: If I remember correctly, there were a lot of conversations about doing a variety of things. There was going to be a movie for television; there was going to be a series. So when they made an announcement about the best of all possible worlds – which was a big movie by an A-list director – I was thrilled. I think the way Kirk was written was really terrific. It was a decent script.