Published Oct 18, 2024
New Comic Crossover Star Trek: Lore War Reveals Connecting Covers in New Artwork
The J.J. Lendl art along with Davide Tinto interior pages were highlighted during New York Comic Con.
During the IDW Publishing: The Next 25 Y̶e̶a̶r̶s̶ Fears panel at New York Comic Con, the comic book publisher revealed the combined artwork from J.J. Lendl's connecting covers, spanning the new comic event series, STAR TREK: LORE WAR.
In addition, we have the interior pages from Davide Tinto from STAR TREK: LORE WAR #1, below.
"There is nothing more 'LORE WAR' — a STAR TREK comic event about Lore rewriting the universe in his image — than J.J. Lendl's INCREDIBLE connected cover tying into the event of Star Trek characters and scenes... making up Lore's Image," states Heather Antos, IDW Group Editor. "With easter eggs calling back to important plot points in both STAR TREK as well as STAR TREK: DEFIANT, eagle-eyed fans will also be able to find beats foreshadowing what's to come in... LORE WAR. But in order to see for yourself, you need to pre-order with your local comic shop before Lore rewrites the universe once again!"
From the Eisner-nominated writers of STAR TREK, Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly; the critically-acclaimed writer of STAR TREK: DEFIANT, Christopher Cantwell; and artist Davide Tinto (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters and Devil's Reign), LORE WAR #1 shows us a universe rebuilt in Lore's image. The crews of the Theseus and the Defiant are scattered across the universe with no memory of who they once were — some even worship Lore as their god. Lore has won; his rule is absolute. But The Siskoremains, and there are forces who wish to remind him of his power.
STAR TREK: LORE WAR #1 (One-Shot)
Writers Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Christopher Cantwell
Artist Davide Tinto
Colorist Lee Loughridge
Letterer Clayton Cowles
Cover A by Malachi Ward
Connecting Cover by J.J. Lendl
STAR TREK: LORE WAR #1 beams into shops on April 2, 2025 and fans have until February 24, 2025 to pre-order from a local comic shop.