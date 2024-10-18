New Comic Crossover Star Trek: Lore War Reveals Connecting Covers in New Artwork

During the IDW Publishing: The Next 25 Y̶e̶a̶r̶s̶ Fears panel at New York Comic Con, the comic book publisher revealed the combined artwork from J.J. Lendl's connecting covers, spanning the new comic event series, STAR TREK: LORE WAR.

In addition, we have the interior pages from Davide Tinto from STAR TREK: LORE WAR #1, below.