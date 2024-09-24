Star Trek Explorer #12: Gabrielle Ruiz and Playing the Vulcan Rendition of Mariner

Gabrielle then talks about the audition that landed her the role for T'Lyn.

"Then they booked me for a number of other characters. I was Ensign Lamont, a computer voice, and I can't express how much I cried. I mean, when I saw my name in the Star Trek font — I lost it. Then there was Castro — and there's such a lot of attitude in that character. If you know Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, then there's a lot of Valencia in her! I was having a blast just being a part of the crew. I got to hang out with Mike in the studio in 2019 and I was even able to have some influence on part of the story with Boimler. The following year, T'Lyn comes in."

Gabrielle pauses for a smile at this.

"The audition was so special. Not only did it feel like it got it right, which is a subjective measure of an actor appreciating her craft, but there was Spock, a database, a prestigious and an esteemed tradition to be a Vulcan. I did a lot of work and study for this character and listening — because there's a lot of listening in an animation and it hit me immediately: T'Lyn is a Vulcan rendition of Mariner. That's what I took, and I remember a season prior that [in the episode "wej Duj"], she kind of flips off her mum with the Vulcan salute and that felt like the moment where she tells her captain to 'live long and prosper, sir.' That was the audition scene, and I remember thinking that I had to match that to that — let's put her in a different universe. And you know what? I guessed right! I put some stoic comedy in there and I remembered listening to it and worrying if it was right. But this was special — to me, to my family and I booked it!"

