Star Trek Episodes That Have Us Thankful

Spock’s parents, Sarek and Amanda Grayson, come aboard the Enterprise as delegates to the planet Coridan. Kirk notices the tension between father and son and tries to mend it by praising Spock, though Amanda tells him it might be hopeless.

After a tense reception among delegates, one of the ambassadors is found murdered, and it appears a Vulcan is to blame. After Kirk, McCoy, and Spock question Sarek, he reveals that he has a heart defect and couldn’t have murdered anyone. Moreover, he needs surgery, and Spock must be a blood donor for the surgery to be successful.

This tense episode ends happily as father and son share a joke. Hopefully, your Thanksgiving meal isn’t as tense as their initial reception!