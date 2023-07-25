Find Your Calling with These Star Trek Episodes

Another year is winding down and once again we're in the midst of the holiday season!

All around the world, menorahs and kinaras are dusted off, halls are decked, days grow shorter, and elves inhabit shelves. ‘Tis the season for family traditions, Cyber Mondays, and those feel-good movies we love to hate.

The holidays are also an opportunity — or maybe just the excuse we need — to step out of our daily routines, open our hearts to those in need, and think about ways to better ourselves in the coming year. We finally hit the pause button on our busy lives and stop to count our blessings, resolving to make a greater impact on our neighbors and the world at large.

For many, this more altruistic and less commercial side of the holiday season is ultimately what matters most. As the leftovers run out and the gifting high wears off, the lasting impact of these resolutions can create positive ripples of change and hope for everyone involved. Research shows that when you volunteer or give to charities you may be less prone to stress and depression, more likely to excel in social situations, and more physically and mentally active.