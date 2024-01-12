Published Jan 12, 2024
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 to Premiere at SXSW 2024
The fifth season will conclude the adventures of Captain Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery.
This week, the SXSW Film & TV Festival revealed details about its 31st festival, which runs March 8-16 in Austin, Texas. Among its lineup, the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere at the festival.
The upcoming fifth season, which will debut in April, finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.
Star Trek: Discovery | Final Season Exclusive Clip (CCXP 2023)
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season 5 also features recurring guest stars’ Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).
The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.
Star Trek: Discovery | Season 5 Sneak Peek