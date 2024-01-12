Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 to Premiere at SXSW 2024

This week, the SXSW Film & TV Festival revealed details about its 31st festival, which runs March 8-16 in Austin, Texas. Among its lineup, the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere at the festival.

The upcoming fifth season, which will debut in April, finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.