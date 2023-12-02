Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    News

    Published Dec 2, 2023

    New Clip from Star Trek: Discovery's Final Season Revealed at CCXP Brazil 2023

    The fifth and final season will premiere April 2024!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Header crop of the Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 cast photo

    StarTrek.com

    Paramount+ today revealed an action-packed preview from the upcoming final season of Star Trek: Discovery during the Paramount+ panel at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil. The new clip was introduced by Sonequa Martin-Green (“Captain Burnham”), and Michelle Paradise (Executive Producer, Showrunner). One of the service’s longest-running original dramas, the series will conclude with its upcoming fifth season in April 2024.

    Star Trek: Discovery | Final Season Exclusive Clip (CCXP 2023)

    The fifth and final season will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.

    Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira) and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Season 5 also features recurring guest stars’ Elias Toufexis (L’ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll).

    Star Trek: Discovery cast photo featuring Cleveland Booker, Sylvia Tilly, Saru, Michael Burnham, Hugh Culber, Paul Stamets, Adira, and Rayner

    StarTrek.com

    The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise serve as co-showrunners.

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

    Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details!

