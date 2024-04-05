A Guide to Star Trek: Discovery's First Contacts

In Star Trek: Discovery's premiere episode, "The Vulcan Hello," First Officer Michael Burnham's insubordination towards Captain Phillipa Georgiou stemmed from the Vulcans' history with the Klingons.

After a run-in with the Klingon Rejac, an unconscious Burnham recalls a childhood memory at the Vulcan Learning Center where the Vulcan children are intaking lessons within a bubble pod. While being quizzed on Klingons, the young Burnham emotionally stumbles when presented with images of a recent Klingon terror raid at the Human-Vulcan science outpost at Doctari Alpha.

Later, on the Bridge of the Shenzhou, Burnham pushes back on the Admiral and Captain Georgiou to not stand down in the face of contact with the Klingons. When Burnham sends out a transmission to Sarek, he questions if she's letting her emotional considerations impede her logic. It was the Klingons who had killed her human parents as a child. She pleads to know how the Vulcans kept the Klingons at bay following the terror raid some time ago.

Back on the Bridge, Burnham makes one last appeal to Georgiou to fire upon the Klingons, recalling an incident 240 years ago, near H'Atoria, when a Vulcan ship crossed into Klingon space. "The Klingons attacked immediately and destroyed the vessel. Vulcans don't make the same mistake twice. From then on, until formal relations were established, whenever the Vulcans crossed paths with Klingons, the Vulcans fired first. They said hello in a language the Klingons understood. Violence brought respect. Respect brought peace. Captain, we have to give the Klingons a Vulcan hello." A plea that Georgiou shut down as Starfleet doesn't fire first.

Unfortunately for the Shenzhou, the Klingons, led by T'Kuvma, were intent in instigating a confrontation with the Federation in order to unify the 24 Great Houses, leading to the Battle at the Binary Stars.

